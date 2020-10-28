Not too long ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE with a lot of hype in India as the phone meant for its young fans. Although the phone was destined to make the likes of OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10 worry, Samsung announced a much higher price, that too for the Exynos variant. The 8T and Mi 10T are now offering the Snapdragon 865 chip with similar, or better, features at much lower prices. Samsung obviously noted it and has now slashed prices of the S20 FE in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tipped to pack 108-megapixel main camera

If you head over to the Samsung website, you will see a host of festive discounts applied to the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung has dropped the price of the phone down to Rs 44,999 and with the HDFC Bank offer applied, you can get it for as low as Rs 40,999. In addition to these, Samsung is offering exchange benefits on phones from all brands. Hence, with the price offers, the Galaxy S20 FE is now cheaper than the OnePlus 8T and on par with the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra में होगा 108MP का कैमरा सेंसर, 6.8 इंच डायनामिक एमोलेड डिस्प्ले

Galaxy S20 FE becomes cheaper in India

With a starting price of Rs 44,999, Samsung has made the Galaxy S20 FE more competitive in the premium smartphone space. However, it is a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 itself and comes with a couple of compromises. For example, the Indian variant of the S20 FE ditches the Snapdragon 865 in favor of an Exynos 990 chip. The rear of the phone is made of plastic and Samsung is only bundling a 25W fast charger in the box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

In comparison, the OnePlus 8T offers a better value on paper. Even in the real world, we found the OnePlus 8T to offers a superb smartphone experience. The 8T performs well and comes pre-loaded with Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 65W fast-charging system, promising a full charge in 20 minutes.

That said, the Galaxy S20 FE is no slouch. The Exynos 990 offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 865 in real-world scenarios. Samsung also offers a 120Hz AMOLED display and an equivalent 4500mAh battery. In terms of the cameras, the Galaxy S20 FE offers more versatility with three distinct focal lengths. In addition to the two 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras, there’s an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

