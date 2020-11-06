Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Apple iPhone 12 - Comparison | BGR India

Intro-Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 23 September 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with 5G connectivity. The Apple has launched its Apple iPhone 12 on October 13 2020.You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Apple iPhone 12. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190g while Apple iPhone 12 measures 162g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Check Out Latest Comparison with All Details

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels while Apple iPhone 12 has a resolution of 2532-by-1170-pixel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will priced 49999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 of STORAGE-2 is of 79900. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Here's The Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32MP front Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 is Built‑in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE uses a 25W Super Fast Charger while the Apple iPhone 12 uses MagSafe Charger.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs Android 10, One UI 2.5. The Apple iPhone 12 runs on iOS-14

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190g while Apple iPhone 12 measures 162 g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 also comes in 3 variants.