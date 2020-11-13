Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Apple iPhone 12 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.06 inch along with a resolution of 2532 x 1170. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 g and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro measures 189g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in single variant. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 64GB is of Rs.119900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro of MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q). The Apple iPhone 12 Pro runs on A14 Bionic Chip.