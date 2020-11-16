Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ along with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 g and the OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Check Out Latest Comparison with Features and Price

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Snapchat's astrological feature lets you test compatibility with your friends

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of Rs.54999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.