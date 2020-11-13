Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones launched: Check details here

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 g and the OnePlus 8T measures 188 g. Also Read - Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in variants. The OnePlus 8T also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Features and Price

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q). The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11.