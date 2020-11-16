Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone recently. The Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Check Out Latest Comparison with Features and Price

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of 2400*1080. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 g and the Oppo Reno4 Pro measures 161g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The Oppo Reno4 Pro also comes in single variant.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera whereas, Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 32MP Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q). The Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.