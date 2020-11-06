Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | BGR India

Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 23 September 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with 5G,2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 7 August 2019. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190g while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 measures 168g Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Apple iPhone 12 - Here's The Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is 6.3-inch FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a resolution of 2280x1080pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will priced 49999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is of 73600.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32MP front camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 of 3,500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE uses a 25W Super Fast Charger while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 uses Super Fast Charging 2.0

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10, One UI 2.5.. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190g while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 measures 168g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also comes in 2 variants.