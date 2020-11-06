Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite | BGR India

Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on 23 September 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with 5G,2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite on 21 January 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190g while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite measures 199.00 grams. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Here's The Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is 6.70-inch touchscreen display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will priced 49999. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite of 6GB +128GB is of 37999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32MP Front Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite both are powered by 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE uses a 25W Super Fast Charger while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite uses USB-C Fast Charger

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10, One UI 2.5. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes in 2 variants.