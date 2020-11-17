Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X50 5G smartphone recently. The Vivo X50 5G is priced starting at Rs.34990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Vivo X50 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Here's the Latest Flagship Comparison

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of Full-HD+. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G comes with a 6.56 inch along with a resolution of 2376×1080. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 g and the Vivo X50 5G measures 174.5g. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The Vivo X50 5G also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price cut by Rs 10,000 in India: Check new price

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Vivo X50 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.34990

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera whereas, Vivo X50 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera 13-megapixel professional portrait lens 8-megapixel wide-angle lens 5 million pixel macro camera main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 5G has a 32 million pixels front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 5G of 4200mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo X50 5G runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0.