Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi MI 10 5G smartphone starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Xiaomi MI 10 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of Full-HD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 g and the Xiaomi MI 10 5G measures 208 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi MI 10 5G also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB will be priced Rs.49999. The price of Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 8GB + 128GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor 13MP ultra wide-angle 2MP depth sensor 2MP macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi MI 10 5G has a 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi MI 10 5G of 4780mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android v10 (Q). The Xiaomi MI 10 5G runs on Android v10 (Q).