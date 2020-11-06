Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on 11 February 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with 5G,2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Apple has launched its Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10 2019. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 220 grams while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 226g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Here's Latest Comparison with All Details

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Super Retina XDR display.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 97999. The price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max of 128GB storage is of 117100.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a Quad – 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor camera whereas, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 40MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max battery which is capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge.. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra uses a Li-ion while the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max uses fast charging.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max runs on iOS 13.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 220 grams while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 226g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max also comes in 3 variants.