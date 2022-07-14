comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 users are getting free screen replacement for faulty display
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 users with green 'Line on display' are getting free screen replacement

Mobiles

Samsung appears to be offering a free one-time screen replacement to Galaxy S20 series users with the vertical 'Line on Display' issue.

Samsung-Galaxy-S20-FE-5G

Earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which was launched back in 2020, came into the limelight yet again, but for an infamous reason. Several Galaxy S20 users complained that their device was showing a vertical green line on the display. The problem appeared to be for only some users back then, but it seems to still persist, and it’s reaching multiple S20 series models. Thankfully, Samsung appears to be acknowledging this display fault and is reported to be offering free screen replacement to all Galaxy S20 series phones in Vietnam. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

Galaxy S20 users in Vietnam are getting free one-time screen replacement

According to a Vietnamese publication (via), Tinh Te, Samsung has started a one-time free screen replacement program for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra devices. This will be for those models facing the verticle green line issue on the display. Also Read - Galaxy S20 series gets Rs 15,000 price cut in India ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 launch

Galaxy s20 display issue Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

“There are few VOC’s from customers regarding Line in display in their handset during Out of warranty period without any physical damage or waterlogged sign. To support the customers it is decided to consider this issue for only one time FOC replacement of OCTA assembly along with Battery in above said model until 31st Dec 2022,” notes a Galaxy S20+ user’s service manual.

This confirms that the Galaxy S20+ users with this ‘Line on Display’ issue will get free one-time screen replacement till 31st December 2022. Also, it will be only valid if the handset does not have any other physical damage or water damage signs and is in the out-of-warranty stage. The publication further reveals that not just the Galaxy S20+, but the vanilla Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra also support the free screen replacement program.

While this is a great decision by Samsung, it appears to be only limited to Vietnam, as of now. Currently, it is unknown, whether this program is available in India, but we should get to know about it soon, once we do, we’ll update the story.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 11:45 PM IST

