Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | BGR India

Intro-Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 on 11 February 2020 with powerful features. It comes with 5G,2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Apple has launched its Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10 2019. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S20 measures 163g while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 226g

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 is 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, whereas, the screen size of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a screen resolution of 3200×1440 563 ppi while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a resolution 2688 × 1242 pixel.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 of 128GB, 8GB RAM is priced 70500. The price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max of 128GB storage is of 117100.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP camera whereas, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max of battery which is capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge. The Samsung Galaxy S20 uses a 25W charger while the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max uses fast charging

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S20 runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max runs on iOS 13.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy S20 measures 163g while Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 226g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available in 3 variants. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max also comes in 3 variants.