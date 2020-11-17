comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Here's Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 of 128GB, 8GB RAM will be priced Rs.70500. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM is of Rs.49999

  Published: November 17, 2020 4:52 PM IST
Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone starting at Rs.70500 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppp shows off a concept phone with rollable display, AR Glass 2021

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with a screen resolution of 1440×3200 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus comes with a 6.70-inch along with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy S20 weighs 163 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus measures 188g. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 features a Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus features a Samsung Exynos 990 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Apple iPhone 11 - Check Out Flagship Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy S20 of 128GB, 8GB RAM will be priced Rs.70500. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM is of Rs.49999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 has 10MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a 10MP  front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S20 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus runs on Android 10.

