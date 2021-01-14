Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra at its Unpacked 2021 event. Of the three smartphones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most premium as it comes with features like a quad rear camera setup, S-Pen support, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched: Price, specifications, features

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with the smallest display. It shares quite a few features with the Galaxy S21+ except for the display and battery size. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ do not get support for S-Pen. We take a look at the price, specifications and features of the Galaxy S21:

Samsung Galaxy S21 price

Samsung Galaxy S21 in the US starts at $799.99 (approximately Rs 58,400) for the 8GB RAM/128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at $849.99 (approximately Rs 62,100). The company is yet to reveal India pricing availability details for the device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a 6.2-inch Flat, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a pixel density of 421 ppi. The display will have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone sports an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The device runs Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Fast Wireless Charging and Fast Charging for wired charging as well. Wireless PowerShare is supported as well.

The triple rear camera setup is a combination of a 64-megapixels telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel AF. Other features include 3x hybrid optical zoom, 30X Space Zoom, and flash. The front camera on the phone is a 10-megapixels one with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree field-of-view.

Sensors include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S21 are Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type C port, NFC, and WiFi 6. The device is IP68-rated for water and dust proofing. Samsung Galaxy S21 measures 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and it weighs 171 grams.