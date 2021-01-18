Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 11 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Also Read - In pics: Motorola Nio with rear quad-camera setup and 'Sky' color leaked

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 11 Pro is 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Apple iPhone 11 Pro of 128GB storage RAM and is priced at 106600.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 11 Pro has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is powered by A13 Bionic chipset.