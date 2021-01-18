Apple iPhone 13 series is not expected to be a massive jump over the current 12 series. (Representational Image: BGR India)

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 is priced starting at 79900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Apple iPhone 12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1‑inch with a screen resolution of 2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 features a A14 Bionic chip

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Apple iPhone 12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 of 64GB is priced at 79900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 of 2,815mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11