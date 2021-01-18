Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at 119900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Realme X50 Pro - Camera, Price, RAM, and Battery Comparison

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1‑inch with a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB is priced at 119900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is powered by iOs 14. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11