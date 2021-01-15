Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Battery, RAM, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB is priced at 129900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh. Whereas, the battery capacity of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is 3,678 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max runs on iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by A14 Bionic chip.