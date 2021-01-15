Intro-Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 12 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Apple iPhone 12. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3,999 plan now offers free 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a screen resolution of 2,532×1,170 pixels. Also Read - Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Apple iPhone 12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 79900. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India revealed: Check offers

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 of 2,815mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic chip.