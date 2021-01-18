Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at 46999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Asus Rog Phone 3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G camera-centric smartphone, Enco X TWS launched in India

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59 inch with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 46999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64MP+13MP+ 5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI