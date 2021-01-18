Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and OnePlus 8. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: Deals on Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more smartphones

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 is 6.55 inches. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a screen resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and OnePlus 8 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 44999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 has The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 of 4300 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.