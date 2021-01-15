Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Camera, Battery, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable).

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.