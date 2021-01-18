Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at 54999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Realme X50 Pro - Camera, Price, RAM, and Battery Comparison

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11