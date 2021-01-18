Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at 42999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Specifications, Price, Camera, Battery, RAM Comparison

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11