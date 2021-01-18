comscore Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Oppo Find X2 - Compare Specs, Price
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Oppo Find X2 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Oppo Find X2 of 12GB RAM+256GB ROM RAM and is priced at 64990.

ColorOS 11 Oppo Find X2 (10)

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo Find X2 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Oppo Find X2. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G camera-centric smartphone, Enco X TWS launched in India

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo Find X2 is 6.7 inches (17.02 cm). The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Oppo Find X2 has a screen resolution of 3168*1440 (3K QHD+). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Apple iPhone SE 2020 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Oppo Find X2 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Oppo Find X2 of 12GB RAM+256GB ROM RAM and is priced at 64990. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs OnePlus 8 - Features Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Oppo Find X2 has a 48MP Wide Angle Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera + 13MP Telephoto Camera camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Find X2 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Find X2 of 4200 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Oppo Find X2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

