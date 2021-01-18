Intro-Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X50 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, RAM, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Realme X50 Pro 5G is 16.4cm (6.44") Fullscreen. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB RAM and is priced at 47999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 4200mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor.