Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced starting at 47999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.20 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 16.4cm (6.44") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Processor

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Realme X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Realme X50 Pro 5G of 128 GB RAM and is priced at 47999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera + 12MP Tele camera + 2MP B&W Portrait Camera camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X50 Pro 5G has Sony 32MP wide-angle camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X50 Pro 5G of 4200mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas, Realme X50 Pro runs on realme UI based on Android 10