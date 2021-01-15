Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ smartphone The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is priced starting at 84200 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.20 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch QHD+ with a screen resolution of 3040×1440 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage RAM and is priced at 84200.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ of 4,500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11