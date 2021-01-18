Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced starting at 73600 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ with a screen resolution of 2280x1080pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 10 of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage RAM and is priced at 73600.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 of 3,500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11