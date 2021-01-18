Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is 6.7 inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Realme X50 Pro - Camera, Price, RAM, and Battery Comparison

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 77999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, RAM, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 4300 mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by Samsung Exynos 990.