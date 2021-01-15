Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 6.9 inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 3088 x 1440.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 512GB is priced at 104999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 108.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 4500mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by Samsung Exynos 990.