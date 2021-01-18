We have compared Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, RAM, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is 6.7 inch. The screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 6.9 inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a screen resolution of 2400×1080. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 3088 x 1440.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 8GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 77999. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 512GB is priced at 104999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 12MP + 64MP + 12MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 108.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has 10MP main Camera lens. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 of 4300 mah. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has battery capacity of 4500mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by Samsung Exynos 990. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by Samsung Exynos 990.