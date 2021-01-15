Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone priced starting at 69999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - Features Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.20 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of Full-HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with OneUI