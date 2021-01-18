Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Specifications Compared, Camera, Battery, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.