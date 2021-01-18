comscore Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Compare Price
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, RAM, and Other Features

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a Snapdragon 855 Processor.

  • Published: January 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G smartphone priced starting at 81999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced starting at 108999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Realme X50 Pro - Camera, Price, RAM, and Battery Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, RAM, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Z Flip of 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt RAM and is priced at 108999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has 8 MP Front Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip of 3300 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

  • Published Date: January 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST

