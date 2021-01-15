Images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 have leaked before the launch.

Intro-Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a screen resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Z Flip of 12 GB RAM, 512 GB inbuilt RAM and is priced at 108999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has 8 MP Front Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip of 3300 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor.