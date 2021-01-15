comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Vivo X50 Pro - Compare Price, Specs | BGR.in
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs Vivo X50 Pro - Check Out Specifications, Price in India, Camera Comparison, and Other Features

On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

  • Published: January 15, 2021 3:09 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Intro-Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X50 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Vivo X50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Battery, RAM, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X50 Pro 5G is 6.56 inches. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2376×1080. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G vs OnePlus 8T - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Camera, Battery, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Vivo X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999, whereas Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 49990. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders in India suggests report

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by 4000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2021 3:09 PM IST

Best Sellers