Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X50 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Vivo X50 Pro 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is 6.70-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X50 Pro 5G is 6.56 inches. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2376×1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G and Vivo X50 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 81999, whereas Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 49990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X50 Pro 5G has 32 million pixels main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by 4800mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X50 Pro 5G of 4315mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X50 Pro runs on FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Vivo X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.