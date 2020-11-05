Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive much earlier than expected

Several sources say that Samsung intends to launch its Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup earlier than expected in 2021. The company normally launches the devices in February or early March, but now the alleged leaked dates indicate that the devices may be launched in January. This would be the first time the Galaxy S series has arrived so soon. Also Read - OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Here's the Latest Comparison with All Major Details

Alleged announcement and launch dates for the Galaxy S21 lineup

The alleged announcement and launch dates for the Galaxy S21 lineup of smartphones were released on Twitter by Jon Prosser. According to Prosser's tweet, Samsung will announce the new smartphones on January 14, 2021, and the pre-sale will apparently start on the same day. The launch will be on January 29, with the devices available in black, white, gray, silver, violet, and pink.

Prosser's tweet also mentions that the Galaxy S21 line will consist of three models, the "normal" Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Rendered images of models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra have already appeared on the web and give an overall design hint.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀 Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021 Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

It is important to note that the dates have not yet been officially released by Samsung and therefore the information mentioned by Prosser should be treated as rumors. However, Prosser has a good history of leaks as he correctly predicted iPhone 12 models and other announcements in the past.

Rumors say the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with curved edges, while the S21 and S21+ are likely to have completely flat screens. The three devices should come equipped with Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips depending on the region.

Still, on the S21 Ultra, rumors say it will come with 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage capacity. Another recent rumor suggests that Samsung will follow in Apple’s footsteps and will not include a charger or headset in the Galaxy S21 smartphone box.