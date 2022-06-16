comscore Samsung might launch a 4G cheaper variant of its latest Galaxy S21 FE model
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 4g With Snapdragon 720g Chipset Might Launch Soon
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G with Snapdragon 720G chipset might launch soon

Mobiles

A report suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset soon.

Untitled design - 2022-06-16T103924.840

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung had launched its Galaxy S21 Fan Edition earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 54,999. It is now expected that the company is planning to launch a cheaper, 4G variant of the smartphone soon. The 5G variant is powered by Exynos 2100 chipset while the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE 4G is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in live images revealing that it's an incremental upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G expected specifications

As per a report by GalaxyClub.nl, the 5G variant of the phone had a model number SM-G990B and the upcoming 4G phone will come with model number SM-G990B2. The latter was recently certified by the Bluetooth SIG and now supports Bluetooth 5.2. Notably, the 5G variant only supports Bluetooth 5.0. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Samsung’s smart TVs

The report adds that two Scandinavian online shops have revealed the key details of the smartphone. The listing suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is expected to run on Android 12 OS and is likely to house a 4,500 mAh battery. In terms of storage, it is likely to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Here's what the 2023 flagship may look like

For photography, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 12MP+ 12MP+ 8MP. For selfies, it is likely to sport a 32MP front camera. The major difference between the 5G and 4G variants is expected to be the chipset. The latter might come with Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G variant is powered by Exynos 2100 chipset. For the unversed, Samsung had used the Snapdragon 720G chipset in its Galaxy A52 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price

The all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in two variants- 8GB/128GB storage for a price of Rs 49,999. The 8GB/256GB storage model will be available for Rs 53,999. It comes in four colour options- Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 11:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G model expected to debut soon
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G model expected to debut soon
Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

Mobiles

Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free

Entertainment

How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free

Google Maps new feature will convince you to stay at home

Apps

Google Maps new feature will convince you to stay at home

Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may bring entry level iPad with A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port

Google Maps new feature will convince you to stay at home

Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Here's how you can order

Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video

News

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video

News

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999