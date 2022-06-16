Samsung had launched its Galaxy S21 Fan Edition earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 54,999. It is now expected that the company is planning to launch a cheaper, 4G variant of the smartphone soon. The 5G variant is powered by Exynos 2100 chipset while the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE 4G is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in live images revealing that it's an incremental upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G expected specifications

As per a report by GalaxyClub.nl, the 5G variant of the phone had a model number SM-G990B and the upcoming 4G phone will come with model number SM-G990B2. The latter was recently certified by the Bluetooth SIG and now supports Bluetooth 5.2. Notably, the 5G variant only supports Bluetooth 5.0. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Samsung’s smart TVs

The report adds that two Scandinavian online shops have revealed the key details of the smartphone. The listing suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is expected to run on Android 12 OS and is likely to house a 4,500 mAh battery. In terms of storage, it is likely to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Here's what the 2023 flagship may look like

For photography, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 12MP+ 12MP+ 8MP. For selfies, it is likely to sport a 32MP front camera. The major difference between the 5G and 4G variants is expected to be the chipset. The latter might come with Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G variant is powered by Exynos 2100 chipset. For the unversed, Samsung had used the Snapdragon 720G chipset in its Galaxy A52 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price

The all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in two variants- 8GB/128GB storage for a price of Rs 49,999. The 8GB/256GB storage model will be available for Rs 53,999. It comes in four colour options- Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive.