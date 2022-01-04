Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE successor has been in the news for quite some time now. Some reports in the past have detailed its design and features, while others have hinted towards the smartphone being cancelled amid the ongoing global chip crisis. And now, almost a year after launching its Galaxy S21 series, the company has finally taken wraps off the newest member of its Galaxy S21 series – the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. Also Read - Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here’s how

It features a design that is similar to the original Galaxy S21 series. With a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup, a wrap-around camera design and a punch-hole camera display in the front, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks like the vanilla Galaxy S21. While there are some similarities between the two devices, there are some differences as well. The newly launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G, for instance, features a bigger 6.4-inch display compared to Galaxy S21's 6.2-inch display. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 features a 64MP telephoto lens while the Galaxy S21 FE 5G features an 8MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs

The newly launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by an octa-core processor that is built using a 5nm process. On the memory front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in three variants – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabalisation technology and an 8MP telephoto camera with 30x space zoom. On the front, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 32MP selfie camera that is housed inside a centrally-stacked punch hole display.

The newest member of the Galaxy S21 series runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W super fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging and wireless PowerShare technologies. Samsung says that the S21 FE 5G’s 25W super fast charging capabilities charges the battery more than 50% in just 30 minutes.

Other features include optical fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay with NFC support and IPX8 dust and water resistant coating.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colour variants starting January 11. The company hasn’t revealed the exact pricing yet.