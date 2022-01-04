comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched: Check price, specs, availability
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Almost a year after launching its Galaxy S21 series, the company has finally launched the newest member of its Galaxy S21 series – Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone.

Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE successor has been in the news for quite some time now. Some reports in the past have detailed its design and features, while others have hinted towards the smartphone being cancelled amid the ongoing global chip crisis. And now, almost a year after launching its Galaxy S21 series, the company has finally taken wraps off the newest member of its Galaxy S21 series – the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. Also Read - Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here’s how

It features a design that is similar to the original Galaxy S21 series. With a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup, a wrap-around camera design and a punch-hole camera display in the front, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks like the vanilla Galaxy S21. While there are some similarities between the two devices, there are some differences as well. The newly launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G, for instance, features a bigger 6.4-inch display compared to Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch display. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 features a 64MP telephoto lens while the Galaxy S21 FE 5G features an 8MP telephoto lens. Also Read - Samsung’s new TV remote uses your WiFi router’s energy to stay charged

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs

The newly launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by an octa-core processor that is built using a 5nm process. On the memory front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in three variants – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Also Read - Samsung to launch Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics found on PS5, XBox Series X

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabalisation technology and an 8MP telephoto camera with 30x space zoom. On the front, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 32MP selfie camera that is housed inside a centrally-stacked punch hole display.

The newest member of the Galaxy S21 series runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W super fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging and wireless PowerShare technologies. Samsung says that the S21 FE 5G’s 25W super fast charging capabilities charges the battery more than 50% in just 30 minutes.

Other features include optical fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay with NFC support and IPX8 dust and water resistant coating.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colour variants starting January 11. The company hasn’t revealed the exact pricing yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022

Photo Gallery

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022 and their expected prices

Photo Gallery

Electric cars that will be launched in 2022 and their expected prices

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Features

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reserve Bank of India introduces new offline digital payment method

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here
Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how

Smart TVs

Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here s how
Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes

Smart TVs

Samsung turns to radio waves to charge its eco TV remotes
Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

News

Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने पेश किए गेमिंग हब फीचर के साथ नए Smart TVs, साउंंडबार समेत इन प्रोडक्ट से भी उठा पर्दा

Realme GT 2 Series आज होगी लॉन्च, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 प्रोसेसर और 50MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त स्पेसिफिकेशन

RBI ने नए साल पर लिया बड़ा फैसला, अब ऑफलाइन भी कर सकेंगे डिजिटल पेमेंट

Realme 9i के पिक्चर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक, जानें क्या है खास

वनप्लस के नए फोन और ईयरबड्स इस डेट को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Reserve Bank of India introduces new offline digital payment method
News
Reserve Bank of India introduces new offline digital payment method
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here
Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value

News

Apple becomes first company in the world to touch $3 trillion market value
Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Features

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers