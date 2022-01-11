Samsung has recently launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Fan Edition). The headlining features of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G include a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera setup and the Exynos 2100 processor. The smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. If you are looking to buy a similar range smartphone, here’s a list of smartphones that you should consider. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

OnePlus 9RT

Although the OnePlus 9RT is yet to launch in India on January 14, the smartphone has already debuted in the China market. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. The specifications of the China variant hint that it will go up against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The panel includes an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass protection. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging out-of-the-box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

On the camera front, the OnePlus 9RT includes a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Vivo X70 Pro

Available at a starting price of Rs 49,990 in India, Vivo X70 Pro was launched in India last year in September. Vivo X70 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has HDR10 support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage along with LPDDR4X.

In terms of optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V ultra-sensing gimbal camera. In addition to the two 12-megapixel sensors, it also brings an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture lens. The cameras come with a T-star coating on all the lenses of the X70 series. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support in the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is now available at a price of Rs 54,890, down from Rs 69,990. Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a 6.2-inch Flat, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a pixel density of 421 ppi. The display will have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone sports an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S21 is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Fast Wireless Charging and Fast Charging for wired charging as well.

The triple rear camera setup is a combination of a 64-megapixels telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel AF. Other features include 3x hybrid optical zoom, 30X Space Zoom, and flash. The front camera on the phone is a 10-megapixels one with f/2.2 aperture and an 80-degree field-of-view.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has debuted in China today. It features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for LTPO. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the phone runs on OxgenOS 12 based on Android 12 but in China, the phone comes with ColorOS 12 skin. Just like the predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the Hasselblad cameras technology. As always, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the handset houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel third camera. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for an 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 40X Micro-lens sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. It has already debuted in China along with Realme GT 2 Pro.