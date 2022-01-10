Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G set to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, features

The device comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also features an in-display (optical) fingerprint sensor.

Handset manufacturer Samsung unveiled its new flagship Smartphone Galaxy S21 FE 5G, at CES 2022, which went on sale in a few countries recently. Now the tech giant is all set to reveal the much-anticipated smartphone in India today, i.e., January 10. As per a report by Gadgets 360, the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will come with features such as an AMOLED screen and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

How to watch a live stream

As per reports, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available for purchase in the country from January 11. The handset is already available for pre-order on the Samsung India website. Apart from offline stores in the country, it will also be sold through Amazon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched: Check price, specs, availability

Price

The Indian price of Galaxy S21 FE 5G was revealed earlier this week. According to the leaked price, the handset could be priced close to Rs 52,000 in India. In India, it is said to come in two storage-memory configurations – 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

According to the Samsung UK website listing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been priced at GBP 699 (approximately Rs 70,200) for an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available at EUR 749 (about Rs 75,200). The phone is introduced in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White color options.

Pre-order

The upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available for pre-booking for a token amount of Rs. 999 on Samsung India e-store. You will get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass if you make the pre-reservation.’ The pass will help you to get Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and either with Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, depending on the markets. It runs on One UI 4 based on Android 12.

As far as camera features are concerned, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. It gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with F / 2.2.

The phone comes with 256 GB of storage. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display (optical) fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. In addition, it also comes with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature to wirelessly charge the rest of the device.

The phone comes with an IP68 rating. The phone’s dimensions are 155.7×74.5×7.9mm, and the weight is 177 grams.