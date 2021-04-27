Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery capacity leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20 FE. According to a report in GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S21 FE battery size will be 4,500mAh, which is bigger than the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S21, but smaller than Galaxy S21+’s battery capacity of 4,800mAh. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Geekbench listing reveals Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 11

According to the report, the Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted with battery model number EB-BG990ABY, which has a rated capacity of 4,370mAh. This suggests that the smartphone could launch with a typical capacity of 4,500mAh, which we saw on the Galaxy S20 FE as well. Also Read - Samsung's first tri-folding tablet could launch in 2022: Report

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) was launched in September last year as an affordable flagship. It comes in 4G LTE as well as 5G variant. The Galaxy S21 FE could be launched on the same lines as a more affordable smartphone in the flagship Galaxy S21 lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India roundup: Snapdragon 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price and more

Notably, the predecessor, Galaxy S20 FE was launched with the same battery capacity as Galaxy S20+ (4,500mAh), which is why It initially believed that Galaxy S21 FE will get Galaxy S21+’s 4,800mAh battery. Unfortunately, it looks like it won’t be the case this time.

The report added that the Galaxy S21 FE is codenamed R9, which isn’t surprising given the Galaxy S20 FE was codenamed R8. Apart from this, there is little known about the Galaxy S21 FE at this point, though it was leaked in image renders by OnLeaks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could sport the same glastic back design as its predecessor. Renders hint at the rear camera module made from glastic, most likely to help to save costs. Instead of the exterior metal frame, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with a cheaper metal subframe to further reduce the cost.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 SoC.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come in five different hues. The colour options include light green in addition to the gray,silver, pink, violet, and white.