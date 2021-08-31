Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8 with an Exynos 2100 processor

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone soon. Tipster Mauri QHD states that the company will be launching the upcoming device on September 8. Separately Max Weinbach has shared a photo of the smartphone’s branding at what seems to be a Samsung retail store. Apart from this, the device has also allegedly been spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2100 processor. Also Read - Phones to launch in India this week: Samsung Galaxy A52s, Redmi 10 Prime, and more

According to Mauri QHD, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch on September 8, citing a source who learnt the information from a Samsung representative. However, take note that Samsung is yet to reveal the official launch date for the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch date confirmed, price revealed too

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected specifications

According to an alleged listing on Geekbench the device will be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC with a peak clock speed of 2.91 GHz. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and will run Android 11. The device has managed to score 1,084 points in the single-core test and 3,316 points in the multi-core test.

It is being said that the device will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will be offered in Blue, Grey, Green, Violet, and White colour options.

According to a Google Play Console listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with an Adreno 660 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The device will feature a Full HD+ (2009×1080 pixels) resolution display.

An earlier render leak shows that the device will feature a similar camera module design to the Galaxy S21 series. It is likely to incorporate a triple rear camera setup.