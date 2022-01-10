comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G debuts in India for a price of Rs 49,999: Launch offers, availability, and more
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G debuts in India for a price of Rs 49,999: Launch offers, availability, and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally arrives in the Indian market, to go on sale from January 11 via Samsung website, Amazon, select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: RAM, storage, connectivity options

After almost a year-long wait, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). The premium smartphone has arrived in the Indian market for a price of Rs 49,999 for the vanilla version. Also Read - Samsung shuts Tizen App Store: Time to shift to Android/iOS?

The sequel to Galaxy S20 FE boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the in-house Exynos 2100 silicon, and up to 8GB RAM. Pre-booking for the handset already began a few days with offers including ‘priority delivery,’ a 100 percent cancellation refund, and a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Here are the details on when the handset will hit store shelves. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price, availability

The all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in two variants- 8GB/128GB storage for a price of Rs 49,999. The 8GB/256GB storage model will be available for Rs 53,999. The handset will be available for purchase from January 11 via Samsung’s official website, e-retail site Amazon, and select retail stores. As for launch offers, Samsung is giving flat Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The new Samsung device will arrive in four colour options- Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a vibrant AMOLED 2X display with a 6.4-inch size measuring diagonally. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 240Hz touch sample rate for smooth scrolling. Powering the phone is an Exynos 2100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For security, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint reader.

It houses a vertical camera module packing a trio setup that includes- 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera upfront. The camera software offers Enhanced Night Mode, 30X Space Zoom, and dual-recording mode as well.

All of these are backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also comes with wireless fast charging 2.0 and doubles up as a wireless charger to charge up other devices (that have wireless charging support). The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has IP68 certification for water resistance. It is 7.9mm thick and weighs 177 grams.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 2:29 PM IST

