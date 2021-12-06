comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed via official support page, listings: Report

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be available in Black, White, Purple, and Green colour variants. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.41-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED, 4,500mAh battery, a pair of 12MP cameras - a wide and ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

samsung-galaxy-s21-1200

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022 in January. Ahead of the launch, official renders of the smartphones have surfaced online on Samsung’s own support website and retail listings. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 chipset. Also Read - Samsung introduces three automotive chips for seamless 5G connectivity, vehicle infotainment

The listing on the Colombia website suggested that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera module that looks a lot like Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It might feature a center-aligned punch-hole front camera for selfies. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

According to Gizmochina, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s dedicated microsite went live briefly on the Samsung UAE website. In addition to the smartphone’s thumbnail, the website reportedly showed back covers of the smartphone. Notably, these covers will come in a few options including Premium Clear, Silicone, and Clear Standing Rugged on the Colombian website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery announced


Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected specifications

Expected to be launched in January 2022 in India and globally, the handset is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset or the Exynos 2100 chipset. Chances are that the Indian variant will be powered by Exynos 2100 processor.

A 91Mobiles report revealed that the smartphone might be available in Black, White, Purple, and Green colour variants. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.41-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED, 4,500mAh battery, a pair of 12MP cameras – a wide and ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

As for the pricing, the smartphone is likely to be launched in two storage variants in European markets. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB of internal storage variant is likely to be priced at €649 (approx Rs 55,200) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant might cost you €699 (approx Rs 59,500).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s rumored specs are a 6.41-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED, 4,500mAh battery, a pair of 12MP cameras – a wide and ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

  Published Date: December 6, 2021 2:48 PM IST

Best Sellers