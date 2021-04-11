Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) first look, hints at imminent launch

As per the latest leak, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is in the development and could launch much sooner than expected. Popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has shared exclusive renders showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE edition. Also Read - Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 launched in India: Here's what's special about them

This is the first ever time we get the first look at the upcoming Galaxy S21 Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look

Renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2020 will sport the same design as the successor with a glastic back. The upcoming smartphone will be a part of the Galaxy S21 series launched earlier this year. Phones included in the series includes glastic back with metal frame and a metal rear camera housing.

Renders show the camera module made from the cheap glastic and that could possibly help to save costs. It also appears that to cut cost Samsung has dropped the exterior metal frame of the regular Galaxy S21 and opt for a cheaper metal subframe.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ resolution Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and 120 Hz refresh rate similar to the successor Galaxy S20 FE. In terms of hardware setup, the global version of the Samsung smartphone will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC while the Indian version could feature Exynos chipset, most likely Exynos 2100 SoC.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India at a price starting at Rs 55,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As a part of the launch offer, the smartphone will be selling an introductory price of Rs 47,999 with Rs. 8,000 as instant cashback.