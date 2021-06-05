Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

While India and the rest of the world continue to witness continuous refreshes of the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung is already preparing its successor for this year. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch later this year and a fresh leak reveals a set of official images from Samsung, showcasing the new colours and design Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 now official as another affordable 5G phone by the company

The Galaxy S21 FE will borrow the design elements from the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. However, cost cutting measures could see Samsung adopting a unibody plastic construction instead of metal rails and glass/plastic rear. Apart from the usual black and white colours, Samsung is going to offer only Purple and Green colours as options. Also Read - Next Samsung Exynos chip for Galaxy S series to get AMD GPU along with ray tracing

Galaxy S21 FE official photos leak

The official photos reaffirm that Samsung is sticking to the design theme it first introduced with the S21 series. Despite the compromises with the construction material, the design elements seem to remain the same as the regular S21. Sadly, the dual-tone colour theme from the non-black Galaxy S21 versions isn’t available here. Also Read - Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

The front appears to be similar to the regular phone too, complete with an edge-to-edge screen and a hole cutout for the camera. The new colour option include matte green and matte purple in addition to the white and black versions. The red and dark blue versions from the S20 FE are gone.

Given that the leak comes from Evan Blass, a renowned tipster with a solid track record, this is how the Galaxy S21 FE could actually end up looking like. Previous rumours have suggested that this phone could feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 is expected to do duty under the hood while the rear camera could see some adjustments to accommodate for the lower price.

What remains to be seen is when and how Samsung launches it in competitive markets like India. This year, it is Xiaomi and iQOO taking the mantle of selling the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 888 chip. Despite the affordable price, the iQOO 7 Legend and Mi 11X Pro boast high-grade build quality and top-notch features. Will Samsung secure its position among these phones with the S21 FE?